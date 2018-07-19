Electricity consumption lower so far this summer compared with 2017

Demand for electricity has been lower this summer compared with the same period in July 2017, spokesman for the transmissions system operator Giorgos Asikalis said on Thursday.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency, he said maximum demand for this year so far, peaked on July 16 reaching 1035MW whereas last year, peak demand was on July 3 at 1095MW.

Asikalis said demand last year was much higher due to comparatively higher temperatures.

“Last year we had a heatwave for three consecutive weeks whereas during the same weeks this year there were more normal temperatures.”

At the beginning of July 2017, temperatures reached 45C which contributed to the peak demand on July 3.

The 60MW difference between then-peak demands last year and this year can be explained by the fact that temperatures range between 34C and 39C this year therefore demand for power (usually for air conditioning units) was lower.

Nonetheless, Asikalis said there was adequate power and no reason for concern.

“We can meet demand up until 1284MW,” and the public can feel free to use air conditioning units without any concern in terms of available electricity.

On Thursday, there were 13 power generators working producing 918MW, he said.