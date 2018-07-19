For the love of animation

The 17th Countryside Animafest Cyprus Views of the World will celebrate the love for art once more this summer, with its annual three-day festival.

The festival, which starts today, will screen a selection of the most important independent animation films from around the world.

The international programme will include work by renowned artists, such as, Max Andersson,Vladimir Leschiov, Riho Unt, Alexey Alekseev and many others. We will watch films that celebrate the limitless power of imagination, such as Mirai Mizoue’s Dreamland, films that point to the contradictions of our existence and our inner life with humour and sensitivity, such as The Ogre by Laurene Braibant and films that contain poignant political allegories, such as, Rabbit’s Blood by Sarina Nihei.

National films will also be shown, among which are Immensity by by Eleni Chadriotou and Duma by Paschalis Paschali, as well as films by promising animation students of the Cyprus University of Technology.

There will also be a special tribute to a contemporary master of animation, acclaimed artist Georges Schwizgebel, who also created this year’s poster. The tribute consists of a retrospective selection of Schwizgebel’s films and an exhibition of drawings.

Countryside Animafest Cyprus Views of the World

Film festival. July 19-21. Salamiou, Paphos. All day event. http://www.animafest.com.cy/en/