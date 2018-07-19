Huge fire raging northwest of Yermasoyia

A large number of firefighting forces are trying to bring under control by land and air a fire raging northwest of Yermasoyia, in Limassol.

The fire service said that they were alerted at around 1.15pm to a fire in a hard to reach area.

A very large number of firemen from the Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and Nisou forces, crews of the forestry department, the district administration and the game and fauna service are on site trying to put the blaze under control, while eight aircraft are also assisting in the effort.

The fire service said they activated the national Ikaros plan.

The head of the fire service is on his way to oversee operations.

More later