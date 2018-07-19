Kim Kardashian West being sued for allegedly stealing a logo

The 37-year-old reality star – who is married to rapper Kanye West – released her new fragrance earlier this week, but it’s already provoked a storm, with Vibes Media accusing Kim of stealing their logo.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the firm – which trademarked their logo in 2012 – alleges Kim “has been marketing, promoting, and is now selling a Vibes perfume. The Vibes perfume comes in a bottle that is a close facsimile of the Registered Vibes Logo.”

What’s more, the company – which is seeking unspecified damages – has accused Kim of using their logo on social media to promote her new fragrance.

Vibes Media is currently seeking an injunction to keep Kim from continuing to sell the product, while the firm is also calling on the brunette beauty to give them all of her unsold fragrance bottles so they can be destroyed.

Meanwhile, Kim recently admitted that social media has played a huge role in her success.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star – who has kids North, five, Saint, two, and six-month-old Chicago with Kanye – conceded she was fortunate to have found fame at a time when social media was taking off.

She explained: “My career came about at a time when social media was just starting and I took advantage of it and I figured out how to use it to my benefit.”

Kim also slammed critics who says she’s just famous for being famous, rather than having a discernible talent.

She said: “If they are famous for being famous they’re still important; people are still taking their advice; people are still paying attention to them whether they are speaking about fashion or beauty or activism. They’re very important.”