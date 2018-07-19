Kotzias accuses Eide of creating opposition to Nicosia and Athens in new book – reports

Greek Foreign Minister, Nicos Kotzias has accused former UN Special Adviser Espen Barth Eide of creating opposition to the positions of Nicosia and Athens on the Cyprus issue by cultivating close ties with journalists in both capitals, and implied they were traitors.

In a new book written by Kotzias on his experience on the Cyprus settlement negotiations over the past three years, which is expected to be launched within the next few weeks, the Greek Foreign Minister said Eide had not tried the same ploy with Ankara.

The book, titled ‘Cyprus 2015-2018 covers a three-year period that changed the Cyprus issue, according to Kotzias, who focuses on “the struggle for regularity without [Turkish] intervention rights and ‘guarantees’’.

Kotzias also includes among other things, unpublished letters he had sent to Eide, reports said.

According to the Greek website news24/7, the book will also include a letter from Kotzias to the UN Secretary-General shortly before the Conference on Cyprus in Crans Montana, last summer, which was not sent, and also a text rejected by Turkey on the abolition of the guarantee system and a new friendship and security pact under a solution. The book will reportedly be published in Greek and English.

In it, Kotzias indirectly implies that some journalists in Greece and Cyprus who had connections with Eide, were traitors, referring to them as “Ephialtes”. The word refers to the man bearing the same name, who, according to Greek historian Herodotus, betrayed his homeland by showing the Persian troops a path around the allied Greek position at the pass of Thermopylae, which helped them win the Battle of Thermopylae in 480 BC.

Today, the word ‘ephialtes’, which also means ‘nightmare’, is used to characterise someone who has betrayed their country or social group.

In the prologue of the book, Kotzias makes extensive reference to Eide: “In the negotiations on the Cyprus issue, especially at the two international conferences, a special problem emerged: unlike the UN Secretary-General, his personal envoy […] had not helped in their good preparation, but he also did not understand the importance and the weight for the solution of the Cyprus issue, the question of the guarantees and the military occupation of Cyprus.”

In the process, Kotzias said, “he {Eide] did unprecedented things”, such as forging connections with journalists in Cyprus and even more so in Greece to create an opposition front to the two governments, something he did not even try to do in Turkey. “On the one hand, because the Ankara regime would not allow it, on the other, because Greece, and Hellenism in general, has a tradition in ephialtes.”

