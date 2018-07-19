Macedonian leader announces referendum question over name change

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev speak before the signing of an accord to settle a long dispute over the former Yugoslav republic's name in the village of Psarades, in Prespes, Greece

Macedonia’s prime minister has announced the question his country’s citizens will face in a referendum this autumn on a recent deal with Greece changing the country’s name to North Macedonia.

Zoran Zaev said after a meeting with political party leaders that the question will be: “Are you in favour of membership in the European Union and Nato by accepting the deal between the Republic of Macedonia and Republic of Greece?”

Mr Zaev said the referendum will be “consultative”, a possibility allowed for under the country’s law for such votes, but added that “the people’s say will be final for all political parties”.

The leader of the main conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party, Hristijan Mickoski, walked out of the meeting, demanding another round of talks.

