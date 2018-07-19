Napa launches pilot recycling programme

Ayia Napa municipality this week launched a pilot programme for the door-to door collection of recyclable materials.

The programme concerns the Kokkines area, the municipality said.

It concerns the collection of paper containers and PMD (plastic containers and bottles, metal packaging and drink cartons), which must be placed in bags provided to households by the municipality, free of charge.

Crews of the municipality will collect on Tuesdays the paper containers and on Fridays the PMD ones from in front of each house.

Mayor Yiannis Karousos said that the pilot programme has been launched following the request of the municipality’s residents with the aim to enhance sorting of waste and increase recycling rates.

“We hope that the door-to-door collection of containers will significantly increase the quantities of material (sent) for recycling.” He said that the pilot programme would expand to other areas of his municipality.