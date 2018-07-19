Post-mortem confirms woman’s death by drowning

The cause of death of a 60-year-old woman found dead on the Xylofagou’s shores was asphyxiation as a result of drowning, a post-mortem carried out on Thursday revealed.

Niki Christofidi, 60 from Lythrodontas had been on a boat with her husband, son and two relatives near the red cliffs in Xylofagou, when water started filling the boat causing it to eventually capsize.

Her son and husband managed to swim to shore and her two relatives were rescued by a helicopter deployed to the scene at around 2.30pm after the joint rescue coordination centre received a distress call.

Christofidi was washed up on the shore unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shipping Deputy Minister Natasa Pilides said a senior marine inspector had been appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The incident took place in the Dhekelia British Bases territory.

According to deputy Dhekelia police chief Andreas Pitsillides, a pathologist from Greece examined the scene and carried out a post-mortem at the bases hospital in Akrotiri, Limassol.

His findings showed Christofidi’s death was due to asphyxiation as a result of drowning. Lab tests will also be carried out.

Pitsillides said the British bases would continue investigations and on Friday, they would try to retrieve the boat as the choppy waters and strong winds in the area on Thursday made it too difficult.