Slight drop in temperatures expected

It will be slightly cooler over the next three days as temperatures until Saturday are expected to drop while isolated showers are expected inland and over the mountainous areas.

On Friday the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38 degrees Celsius inland, three degrees lower than Thursday. On the northern coast, the temperature is expected to be around 31C, and 29C along other coastal areas and in the mountainous areas, 29 C.

The same weather patterns are expected on Saturday.

The met office did not rule out isolated showers and storms on Friday and Saturday inland and in the mountainous areas.

Temperatures, however, are expected to rise above the seasonal average from Sunday, the met office said.