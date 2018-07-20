Animal Party welcomes dog registration scheme

The Animal Party welcomed on Friday a new initiative by Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis for a scheme to provide incentives to dog owners to register their animals in a bid to tackle the increasing problem of strays.

Kadis announced the plan after visiting animal shelters in Nicosia district on Thursday.

The agriculture minister, the party said, has initiated plans and actions for dealing with the problem of strays and, at the same time, he has set in motion the implementation of a road map for the protection and welfare of animals.

The Animal Party said that it welcomes such initiatives and actions.

Kadis’ visit to the shelters, it said, has highlighted once more the enormous problem of increasing numbers of abandoned dogs.

“The volunteers are the ones bearing the brunt as regards the smooth operation of these shelters, but the responsibility in dealing with and stopping this situation is born by the state,” the party said in a statement.

It added that it will support the actions of the minister but also the government on issues concerning spaying and neutering programmes, efforts to register all dogs, awareness campaigns in schools, and updating legislation and regulations on animal welfare.