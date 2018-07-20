Customs find 1,000 ecstasy pills in posted package

A thousand ecstasy pills and two kilos of a substance similar to cannabis were found in a package at Larnaca post office on Friday, the customs department said.

Authorities said that the package was found on Friday morning during routine checks.

An officer found that the package had arrived from the Netherlands and was meant to be delivered to a Turkish Cypriot resident of Larnaca

The man, the customs department said, had been arrested by police three days earlier on the charge of drug-trafficking in Cyprus through the postal service.

During the examination of the package the drug squad, Ykan, was called in to investigate. It determined that the package contained approximately two kg and 13 g of a substance similar to cannabis and a box that contained 1,000 ecstasy pills.