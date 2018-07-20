Injuries, some serious, after suspected knife attack in Germany

July 20th, 2018 Europe, World 0 comments

Injuries, some serious, after suspected knife attack in Germany

At least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported, adding that the suspect had been caught.

A police spokesman told regional broadcaster NDR that nobody had been injured in the attack.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment under way in the city.

“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” the tweet said.

Luebeck police were not immediately available for comment.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close