Injuries, some serious, after suspected knife attack in Germany

At least 14 people were wounded, two of them seriously, in a suspected knife attack on a bus in the northern German city of Luebeck on Friday, the local Luebecker Nachrichten newspaper reported, adding that the suspect had been caught.

A police spokesman told regional broadcaster NDR that nobody had been injured in the attack.

Earlier, police in the state of Schleswig-Holstein, where Luebeck is located, tweeted that there was a major police deployment under way in the city.

“We are examining the situation and will give more information later,” the tweet said.

Luebeck police were not immediately available for comment.