A Greek Cypriot man arriving from Zurich on Thursday was forced to pay more than €6,000 in taxes and fines for failing to declare jewellery worth around €13,000 he had on him.

According to the Customs department, the jewellery, that was found on the man on his arrival from Zurich at Larnaca airport, was confiscated as the owner failed to declare them.

After the man paid €6,148 in total, which included taxes and fines, the jewellery was returned to him.