Music wonder in Limassol and Paphos on Monday

Next week will start off with music lovers torn between two events in Limassol and Paphos.

In Limassol, the Nicolas Tryfonos Quintet will have the audience at Heroes Square swinging along to the rhythms of this year’s Cyprus Rialto World Music Festival. Ilias Ioannou on trumpet, Yiannis Koutis on the oud, Andreas Panteli on the piano, Andreas Stephanou on drums and Nicolas Tryfonos on double bass will present original compositions and melodies from the music tradition of the Eastern Mediterranean Region, arranged in their own unique style.

The band, which is a result of the members’ past collaborations, is influenced by the jazz idiom and the traditional music of the Eastern Mediterranean.

Performing authentic compositions, Nicolas Tryfonos Ensemble is a collaboration between the Jazz Piano Trio members and two virtuoso soloists who masterfully render the spirit of the Orient and the Balkans.

While Limassol will enjoy the unique style of the Nicolas Tryfonos Quintet, Paphos will be entertained by the jazzy sounds of the Mood Indigo.

Go back to the golden age of the 1920s with a band that both looks and sounds the part. The band, that plays jazz songs from the great American songbook, is Mood Indigo and was created in 2013 by Canadian-Cypriot singer Irene Day and the Armenian-Cypriot bass player Greg Makamian. The two musicians have performed at festivals and clubs around the world, including the famous Smalls Jazz club in New York. The band is completed by Charis Ioannou on the saxophone, Marios Toubas on the piano and Ioannis Vafeas on drums.

Day, on vocals, started cultivating her vocal skills in Canada at an early age with Shania Twain’s vocal coach – Ian Garratt. She later moved to Europe where she received her performance degree in classical music and went on to become the band leader for Mood Indigo. She has made appearances in Toronto, and New York, where she performed at Smalls jazz club, and studied with vocal legend Annie Ross.

Makamian, on double bass, has performed next to the legendary Freddie Redd at Smalls in New York and with other great musicians, such as Chris Byars, Stefano Doglioni and John Mosca. In 2017 he recorded an album with the Ioannou Vafeas quartet, performing compositions by Chris Byars.

Toumbas studied at Berklee College of Music. He has performed all over the world with famous jazz musicians such as, bassist Anthony Jackson and saxophonist Tony Lakatos. He has also performed at international jazz festivals such as the Montreal Jazz Festival in Canada and the Krakow Jazz Festival in Poland. He has played concerts at the Royal Festival Hall in London and Sun City Music Hall in Johannesburg South Africa.

Vafeas studied jazz at the Berklee College of Music. He regularly performs in festivals and concert halls all over Europe. He has collaborated on numerous CDs, recordings and theatre productions. Since 2009, he has been a member of the faculty in the Department of Music at the University of Nicosia.

Back from their concerts in Germany at the Dusseldoft Jazz Rally, the band is ready to show us once again that our island’s musical talents never run dry.

Nicolas Tryfonos Quintet

Live performance by the quartet. July 23. Heroes Square, Limassol. 9pm. Free. Tel: 77-777745

A Starry Night with the Mood Indigo

Live performance by the band. July 23. Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre, Paphos. 8.30pm. €10. Tel: 70-002420