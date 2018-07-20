News podcast: 150 forest fires per year in Cyprus

July 20th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

News podcast: 150 forest fires per year in Cyprus

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in international and local news – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

  • Women’s groups are demanding that they be included in the Cyprus peace process;
  • There are more than 150 forest fires on the island every year, and we can all take measures to prevent them;
  • As technology advances, continuous training is needed to keep cyber crime at bay

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close