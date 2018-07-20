Turkey says it will stand by the north

Turkey will not allow the Turkish Cypriot people to be a victim of non-solution to the Cyprus problem, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

in his message to Turkish Cypriots on the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion, he also argued that “the transformation of the Eastern Mediterranean into a field of security, stability and cooperation will make a major contribution to achieving a solution to the Cyprus problem.”

“But Turkey will not allow the Turkish Cypriot people to be a victim of non-solution to the Cyprus problem,” he added.

Erdogan pledged to stand by the Turkish Cypriots as it has done until now,

adding that it would continue to ensure peace, freedom and stability in both Cyprus and the Eastern Mediterranean. ”

He congratulated Turkish Cypriots on the “celebration of peace and freedom”.

On the Cyprus question, Erdogan said the Turkish Cypriots had proved their commitment to peace and to a solution, and despite the “unfair and illegal restrictions” they had been exposed to, had shown their willingness to overcome any obstacle.

“In the last half century, we have been working to achieve a just and viable comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem,” he said. “Unfortunately, because of the attitude of the Greek Cypriot side, which, with persistence, does not approach the founding of a new cooperation on the basis of political equality with the Turkish Cypriots, the desired outcome has not been reached in any negotiation process yet.” The latest example, he said was last year in Crans-Montana during when the talks failed yet again.

Erdogan’s message was part of a wider day of events to celebrate the invasion that included flyovers by fighter jets and a military parade presided over by Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and Turkey’s Vice President Fuat Oktay.

Armoured, tanks, other military vehicles, fire brigades, and police, paratroopers, students and veterans took part in the parade in the north of Nicosia.

After the parade, Akinci, repeated his address to Turkish Cypriots made on Thursday in which he accused the Greek Cypriot side of being unwilling to listen.

Also in the north for the events were MPs from Canada, Britain, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Bulgaria, Kosovo, Botswana, Madagascar, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau and Chad, according to CNA.

Oktay spoke about the ‘common owner’ of the island of Cyprus, and said Turkey’s ‘peace operation’ was a historic turning point for the entire Turkish nation, not only for Cyprus.

“Unfortunately, the Greek Cypriot side continues to see itself as the only landlord on the island and is not in favour of the sharing political power with the Turkish Cypriots,” he said.

“The Greek Cypriot mentality that aims to assimilate the Turkish Cypriots as a minority has not changed. We understand that there can in no way be the expectation of changing this mentality that is far from being constructive. The Greek Cypriot side unfortunately does not envisage being a partner with the Turkish Cypriots in the future on the basis of political equality. In the next period any initiative for a solution would only succeed if the realities are taken as the basis.”