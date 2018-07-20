Paphos court issues six-day remand for man in possession of cannabis

Paphos court remanded a 37-year-old man for six-days after police arrested him on the charge of drug possession with intent to sell, authorities said on Friday.

According to police, after receiving an anonymous tip, members of the drug squad Ykan, were surveilling a plastic container hidden in bushes at the side of the road in Paphos on Thursday.

The man approached the area where the container was hidden in his car. When asked to stop by police, the man attempted to flee. In an attempt to stop the man, the police fired at the left tyre of his vehicle.

Police then found the plastic container in the man’s possession. According to authorities the container had 15 grams of cannabis and a scale. Police also found €7,035 in the man’s vehicle.