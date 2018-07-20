Protesters heckle Greek defence minister

Greek Defence Minister Panos Kammenos has been dogged by protesters during events he has attended in Cyprus as part of memorials to mark the 44th anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

A number of arrests were made. The protesters are part of a group, Drasis Kes, an organisation comprising Cypriot students who study in Greece and appear to have a hardline stance on the Cyprus issue, according to their website.

They also oppose Greece’s decision to end a long-running feud over Macedonia

In June this year, Athens and Skopje agreed on the name of Republic of North Macedonia to open the door to latter’s Nato membership. The move is unpopular among many Greeks.

On Friday nine people, eight men and one woman were arrested when Kammenos attended the main church service at Phaneromeni in Nicosia to mark the invasion and they heckled and insulted him. They were charged and released for causing a public disturbance.

The student organisation said on its Facebook page that Greek politicians were traitors and that Macedonia was Greek.

Before the service, Kammenos had gone to the Ayios Dhometions police station to complain about harassment he endured from three people at the event on Thursday night when he attended the unveiling of the stature to honour the mothers of the missing persons. The three were arrested, charged and released.