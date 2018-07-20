Teen arrested in Paphos for driving without licence

After doing a routine traffic check on Thursday afternoon in the Polis Chrysochous area, police officers discovered a 16-year-old boy driving without his seatbelt.

The teenager did not have a driving licence and was not insured on the vehicle, while his rear lights were dysfunctional.

The vehicle in question belonged to the young man’s father, who did not consent to giving his son the car. The teen was taken to the local police station, where he was charged and his father notified.

The case will be taken to court and the Stroumbi police are in charge of the investigation.