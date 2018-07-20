Water sports operators say accident vessel was not a rental

A boat which overturned earlier this week in Xylofagou causing a 60-year-old woman to drown was not a rental, the water sports association sought to clarify on Friday.

In a statement wanting to set the record straight, the association said all members worked in close cooperation with all relevant authorities for the safe use and rental of boats so all the necessary precautions could be taken to avoid accidents.

Extending their condolences to the family of 60-year-old Niki Christofidi from Lythrodonta, the association said the boat was not a rental, after some press reports suggested it may have been.

Christofidi was found dead on Xylofagou’s shore on Wednesday after a boat she was in with her husband, son and two relatives capsized after it filled with water.

Her husband and son swam to shore while the other two were rescued by a helicopter.

A post mortem revealed Christofidi died from asphyxiation as a result of drowning.

A senior marine inspector has been appointed by the deputy shipping minister to investigate the accident which took place on bases territory.