Woman arrested for using fake travel documents

A 50-year-old woman from Morocco was arrested on Thursday for allegedly using fake documents to travel.

The woman, police said, had travelled from Paphos airport to Italy. Upon her arrival, the Italian authorities discovered that she was carrying fake German documents and was sent back to Cyprus.

The woman was arrested on her return to Paphos. In her possession, police said they found a German passport, residence permit card and health card, all fake and in someone else’s name.

She told police she was from Morocco and that she had purchased the documents in Istanbul last month for €4,000.