Writing connects us

The Centre of Visual Arts and Research (CVAR) is set to host the award ceremony of the 2018 Commonwealth short story prize award on Wednesday.

The Commonwealth short story prize award is awarded for the best piece of unpublished short fiction in English from the Commonwealth. Entrance into the competition is free and it accepts both published and unpublished writers.

The prize aims to identify talented writers who go on to inspire their communities. It promotes the best new writing from across the Commonwealth and develops literary connections worldwide. It is awarded for the best piece of unpublished short fiction (2000 – 5000 words). It is open to translated fiction and the overall winner receives £5,000 and regional winners receive £2,500. Translators will receive additional prize money.

The evening will also include a Q&A session with award-winning novelist and short story writer Sarah Hall. She will tell us all about what makes a good short story and will answer any questions about her writing and the writing process. Hall will also read from her latest collection of short stories, Madame Zero.

Hall will be joined by the five regional winners of the 2018 Commonwealth Short Story Prize and Luke Neima, Digital Director of Granta which publishes the five winning stories each year.

If you plan to go to the event, send an email to [email protected]

