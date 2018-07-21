Agreement signed for ‘satellite casino’ at Larnaca airport

Hermes Airports Ltd and Integrated Casino Resorts Cyprus Ltd (ICR Cyprus) have signed a commercial agreement for two areas at Larnaca airport to be used as a “satellite casino” .

According to a joint press release, the first location to be allocated is situated in the departures area, accessible only to departing passengers, whilst the second one is situated in the arrivals area, accessible to the general public.

The first is expected to be ready and operational in the next three months whilst the second should be ready by the end of the year.

The current plan for the “satellite casino” allows the operation of around 50 gaming machines.

On behalf of Hermes Airports Ltd, the agreement was signed jointly by the chief executive officer of the company, Eleni Kaloyirou and the chief financial officer, George Paschalis while on behalf of ICR Cyprus, the agreement was signed by the director of ICR Cyprus, Melis Shacolas and the property president, Craig Ballantyne.

The term of the commercial agreement is two years with the possibility of renewal, the press release said.

CNA