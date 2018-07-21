Behind every great man, there is a woman willing to sacrifice it all

Tragedy will once again rear its ugly head on stage, with three performances of Alcestis by Euripides.

As part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama, the play is presented by the Fresh Target Theatre Ensemble and directed by Paris Erotokritou. The first performance takes place in Nicosia at the Skali in Aglantzia on Monday, then on to Paphos and the Paphos Ancient Odeon next Saturday, with a final performance in Limassol at Curium Ancient Theatre on July 30.

The plot revolves around Admetus’ – the King of Pherae – ability to secure an unusual privilege with the help of God Apollo: when his time comes to die, he will be spared, provided he can find someone to take his place in the Underworld. But who loves him enough to give up their life for him? In the end, no one volunteers to die on his behalf except for his young wife, Alcestis, who bids farewell to life and embarks on a journey to the Underworld. Everyone in the palace mourns the loss of their devoted queen, who only one hero can bring back to life, by taking on death and besting him.

Euripides’ oldest surviving play is characterised as a tragicomedy that rejects physical determinism and challenges death’s dominion, leaving many unanswered questions.

This production is based on the translation by Konstantinos Christomanos and is directed by Paris Erotokritou.

Alcestis by Euripides

Performance of the tragedy as part of the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama. July 23. Skali Aglantzias, Nicosia. 9pm. €5/10. Tel: 70-002414

July 28. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Paphos

July 30. Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol