Celebrating 50 years of music

Greek singer and lyricist Dionysis Savvopoulos has been in the business of making music for 50 years now, and he isn’t thinking of going into retirement any time soon.

His musical journey continues with a performance in Larnaca on Wednesday.

Savvopoulos started out in the music world half a century ago with his debut album To Fortigo (The Truck). But before he really found his calling, he started studying law. Maybe it was his dabbling in law that led him to realise that through songs he could reach more people with his political messages. Maybe he timing was also right as he quickly became associated with the Greek New Wave.

A bit of everything contributed to bringing the singer to where he is today and his ability to inspire new generations.

The concert is part of the Larnaca Festival and will be performed at the Ancient Kition, one of the most beautiful landscapes in Larnaca, and a place where tradition and archeology make for a grand backdrop to any event.

Dionysis Savvopoulos

Live performance by the Greek singer. July 25. Ancient Kition, Larnaca. 9pm. €15. Tel: 24-657745