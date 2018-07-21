Films to have you rolling around with laughter

Watching a good film this month doesn’t have to mean a trip to your local cinema. Try, instead, watching one outside, with the stars for lights and the sounds of real life as an extra soundtrack. Nicosia has the Summer Movie Marathon, the Famagusta district has the Protaras Summer Film Festival, and from tomorrow Limassol offers its own outside experience with the Rialto Summer Cinema.

The big screen will be setup at the back of the main building, at the SEK parking place, and screen three comedies. The first, to be shown tomorrow is the 2017 Italian box-office smash L’ora Legale (It’s the Law). The comedy is set in a Sicilian town where, exasperated by the scandals and abuse of power by their long-time mayor, the residents decide to elect a new one who promises to serve honestly. But the community soon discovers that change and legality require sacrifices.

Desperate to return to their old ways, they will do anything to force the new mayor to resign.

The film, in Italian, is to be screened with Greek and English subtitles.

The laughter will continue on Tuesday with a screening of the 2017 American comedy The Death of Stalin. The anti-authoritarian black satire by Scottish director Armando Iannucci, has just the right dose of humour that culminates, after an endless series of tragicomic intrigues, in cold-war Kremlin where mighty Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and falls into a coma. A frantic power struggle begins amongst his cronies, who all wish to become the next Soviet leader.

The film, which will be accompanied by Greek subtitles, stars Olga Kurylenko, Tom Brooke, Paddy Considine, Justin Edwards, Adrian McLoughlin and Steve Buscemi.

The last of the three films to be shown under the stars will be the 2017 Italian film A bras Ouverts (With Open Arms), directed by Philippe de Chauveron on Wednesday. After the success of his 2014 comedy Serial (Bad) Weddings, director and screenwriter Chauveron returns to the big screen with another comic film that illustrates the tolerance of the ensconced bourgeoisie towards those who are different – different being those who are poor, homeless and immigrant people.

The film delivers a powerful social message, while telling the story of a left-wing celebrity intellectual who openly supports the need to altruistically welcome all sorts of refugees, but struggles to live up to his words when a Romani family camps on the front yard of his luxurious house.

The comedy, which will be accompanied by English and Greek subtitles, stars Christian Clavier, Ary Abittan, Elsa, Zylberstein, Cyril Lecomte, Nanou Garcia and Oscar Berthe.

All films will be screened at 9pm. Drinks and snacks will be served by Madame Bar.

Rialto Summer Cinema

Screening of three comedy films. July 22, 24 and 25. SEK Parking Place (behind the Rialto Theatre) Limassol. 9pm. € 7. Tel: 77-777745