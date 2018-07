A fire that broke out in Kamboi tou Igoumenou, Paphos area at approximately 10am was extinguished an hour later on Saturday, police said.

The fire broke out close to the Evretos dam close to the village of Trimithousa. According to police, three firetrucks were called in from the Polis area to put out the blaze.

The flames burnt four hectares of wild brush.

Polis police and the fire service are investigating the cause of the blaze.