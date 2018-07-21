Police arrest man found stealing from hotel apartment

July 21st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Police arrest man found stealing from hotel apartment

Paphos police arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of having broken into and stealing from a hotel apartment on Friday morning, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, at approximately 9:45am a 32-year-old woman reported that upon her return to her apartment, she found the man.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the man immediately.

The 32-year-old and another 48-year-old woman, also staying in the apartment, examined their belongings and discovered that two mobile phones, a computer hard drive, €65, a credit card and the 32-year-old’s identity card were missing.

Police said that the value of the stolen items was estimated at approximately €169.  The items were later found by a hotel employee in the garden area outside the apartment.

The 42-year-old was placed in police custody for further questioning, and police are continuing their investigations.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close