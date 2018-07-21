Police arrest man found stealing from hotel apartment

Paphos police arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of having broken into and stealing from a hotel apartment on Friday morning, authorities said on Saturday.

According to police, at approximately 9:45am a 32-year-old woman reported that upon her return to her apartment, she found the man.

Police were called to the scene and arrested the man immediately.

The 32-year-old and another 48-year-old woman, also staying in the apartment, examined their belongings and discovered that two mobile phones, a computer hard drive, €65, a credit card and the 32-year-old’s identity card were missing.

Police said that the value of the stolen items was estimated at approximately €169. The items were later found by a hotel employee in the garden area outside the apartment.

The 42-year-old was placed in police custody for further questioning, and police are continuing their investigations.