A 29-year-old woman in Paphos was arrested on Friday night after she swore at an officer for giving her an alcohol breath test.

According to authorities, the woman, a British permanent resident of Cyprus, was stopped by police, while she was driving on Spyros Kyprianou Avenue in Paphos. A breathalyser test revealed 97mg in her system instead of the allowed 22mg.

The woman then proceeded to swear at the officer and attack him.

She was arrested and placed in custody, police said.