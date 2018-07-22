Paphos fire under control (Updated)

July 22nd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Paphos fire under control (Updated)

File photo

A fire that broke out at around 1pm on Sunday in Paphos between the villages of Kallepia, Letymbou, Houlou and Lemona, was brought under control shortly after 5.30pm, the fire service said.

It said personnel would remain in the area to monitor the situation in case the fire re-ignited.

The fire and forestry departments worked more than four hours to extinguish the blaze but it burned five hectares of dry grass, trees and vines. Firefighters were being hampered by strong winds and rough terrain.

Seven fire engines, two from the game fund, two from the district administration, two helicopters leased by the government, two aircraft from the forestry department and one police helicopter took part in the operation, the fire service said.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close