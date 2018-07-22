Paphos fire under control (Updated)

A fire that broke out at around 1pm on Sunday in Paphos between the villages of Kallepia, Letymbou, Houlou and Lemona, was brought under control shortly after 5.30pm, the fire service said.

It said personnel would remain in the area to monitor the situation in case the fire re-ignited.

The fire and forestry departments worked more than four hours to extinguish the blaze but it burned five hectares of dry grass, trees and vines. Firefighters were being hampered by strong winds and rough terrain.

Seven fire engines, two from the game fund, two from the district administration, two helicopters leased by the government, two aircraft from the forestry department and one police helicopter took part in the operation, the fire service said.