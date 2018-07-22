Police launching week-long clampdown on traffic offences

Police will launch a week-long clampdown on speeding and other serious traffic offences from Monday, they announced

“Excessive speed is the third most common cause of fatal accidents,” the force said in an announcement on Sunday.

“Driving at high speed is an act of negligence and lack of consciousness for the life of both the driver and other road users.”

In order to raise public awareness and reduce speeding as much as possible this problem, the police will carry out their 6th islandwide campaign from Monday until July 29, they said.

During the campaign, checks will also be carried out for other road traffic offences.

“Emphasis will also be placed on those driving under the influence of alcohol, the use of a safety belt or a helmet and using mobile phones.”