On a recent visit to the Jumbo Store in Paphos my wife, while assisting a lady with a baby in a buggy and a trolley, fell on an escalator.

I can only praise the professional and caring response from the two staff members who attended. My wife was treated for her cuts with care and compassion quickly and efficiently. Jumbos should be praised for the quality of the staff involved who due to my concern at the time I didn’t get the names.

Jumbo staff thank you

Phill Rogers, Paphos