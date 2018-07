Temperatures inland are expected to rise to 41C on Sunday, the met office said.

Coastal temperatures will rise to 33C on the west of the island and 35C on the east while mountain temperatures will go up to 31C.

On Sunday night, temperatures will fall to 25C inland, 24C along the coast and 30C in the mountains.

On Monday, Tuesday the temperature is not expected to change significantly staying above average while Wednesday is expected to fall slightly to normal levels for July.