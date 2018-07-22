Toblerone to revert to traditional shape

July 22nd, 2018 World 0 comments

Toblerone to revert to traditional shape

Makers of the Swiss chocolate bar, Toblerone, are to scrap their controversial remake with widely-spaced triangles and revert to the traditional design, the BBC reported.

The new version was introduced in 2016 to reduce its weight but drew criticism.

US-based Mondelez International said the new shape had not been a “perfect long-term answer” for its customers, BBC said.

It also plans to increase the current size from 150g to 200g.

When the downsized version was first released, makers blamed a rise in the cost of ingredients and said they had to make a decision between changing the look or raising the price.

 

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close