Toblerone to revert to traditional shape

Makers of the Swiss chocolate bar, Toblerone, are to scrap their controversial remake with widely-spaced triangles and revert to the traditional design, the BBC reported.

The new version was introduced in 2016 to reduce its weight but drew criticism.

US-based Mondelez International said the new shape had not been a “perfect long-term answer” for its customers, BBC said.

It also plans to increase the current size from 150g to 200g.

When the downsized version was first released, makers blamed a rise in the cost of ingredients and said they had to make a decision between changing the look or raising the price.