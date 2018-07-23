Boy hospitalised after taking 40m tumble at Limassol dam

A 12-year-old boy was in hospital on Monday after taking a 40m tumble at the Trimiklini dam in the Limassol district on Sunday while out fishing with his cousin 14.

The accident happened around lunchtime when the 12-year-old and his cousin were walking down the path towards the water edge when he lost his balance and slid 40m down.

His cousin managed to get to him and helped him back up and they called for help. The boy was taken by ambulance to Limassol hospital where he was found to have suffered a shoulder fracture, cuts and bruises but was otherwise not in danger. He was treated and hospital and held in for observation.