Cyprus offers to help with fires in Greece

Cyprus has offered to send firemen to Greece to help in operations to tackle the wildfires that are raging out of control near Athens, government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Monday.

The justice minister has contacted the Greek government and offered to immediately send a crew of 60 firemen, and members of the civil defence and forestry department. He also offered to fly in two fire engines, if possible.

The government, Prodromou said, is in contact with the Greek authorities and ready to offer help.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry urged Cypriots affected by the fires to communicate with the embassy of Cyprus in Athens if they need consular assistance.

Cypriot citizens who are for any reason close to the areas in Attica where the fires are raging should follow the instructions of the Greek authorities, including those for compulsory evacuations and monitor the media.

They are also advised, if necessary to make other arrangements for their trip.

Emergency numbers of the Cyprus embassy in Athens 0030-6953009291/0030-6995621288

E-mail address: [email protected]

Website: www.mfa.gov.cy/embassyathens