Health ministry issues advice on coping with high temperatures

With temperatures expected to stay at 41C inland over the next few days, the health ministry on Monday issues advice to the public on how to avoid sunstroke.

It urged avoiding unnecessary sun exposure and heavy physical activities, dress lightly and wear hats and sunglasses, use fans and air conditioning where possible and take warm showers to help regulate body temperature. The public is also urged to drink plenty of water and avoid consuming alcoholic beverages, coffee, spices and rich food.

“Particular attention should be paid to vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly and pregnant women. If there is a new-born at home, it is best to dress it lightly. Ask the paediatrician for instructions on taking fluids,” the ministry said, adding that people with chronic health problems should also seek advice from their doctors.

“The ministry asks all citizens to be very careful during this time period and to monitor the media for further communications that may be issued by the relevant departments if necessary,” it concluded.

Temperatures are expected to remain above 40C on Monday and Tuesday and fall slightly on Wednesday to normal levels.