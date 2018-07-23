Juncker will not bring offer to Trump trade talks

July 23rd, 2018 Americas, Europe, World 0 comments

Juncker will not bring offer to Trump trade talks

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will not arrive in the United States for talks with U.S. President Donald Trump with a specific trade offer, the Commission said on Monday.

Juncker will travel to Washington on Wednesday for talks focused on trade tensions between the European Union and the United States.

“I do not wish to enter into a discussion about mandates, offers because there are no offers. This is a discussion, it is a dialogue and it is an opportunity to talk and to stay engaged in dialogue,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news conference.

