Limassol fire department battling two fires at once (Updated)

Firefighters are trying to put out two fires in the Limassol district, one in the Mouttayiaka-Armenohori area, the other near Pahna.

According to the spokesman of the fire service, Andreas Kettis, they were alerted at around 3pm of a blaze north of the Mouttayiaka and Armenohori area.

In total five aircraft were sent out to assist the nine engines bring the fire under control.

At around 4.15pm, the fire service was notified of another fire, near Pahna village, also in Limassol. Initially eight engines were operating to bring this blaze under control, with the help of the five aircraft that were assisting land crews put out the fire in the Mouttayiaka and Armenohori area. Later on, two more engines and two more aircraft – from the bases and from the police – arrived on site to assist. Crews from Paphos and the disaster response unit Emak, are gradually reinforcing the land operations.

The fire in Pahna has burned so far around 20 hectares of wild vegetation, Kettis said.

“Even though the fire in the area of Mouttayiaka and Armenohori is still ranging, the situation there is better,” Kettis said.