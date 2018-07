Limassol police said they had arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with a burglary at a dry cleaners.

The burglary is said to have taken place somewhere between 7pm on Thursday July 19 and 7pm Friday July 20. Several small electrical appliances were stolen.

According to police, some evidence, along with witness testimony, led authorities to issue an arrest warrant against the Limassol resident.

He was detained to as part of further enquiries.