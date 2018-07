An 18-year-old Nicosia man is in critical condition after being injured in a traffic accident in the capital on Sunday night.

According to police, the accident happened around 11.30pm on Spyros Kyprianou when the 18-year-old lost control of his motorcycle, went up on the pavement and hit a tree.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital where doctors deemed him to be in critical condition.