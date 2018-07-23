Man jailed for demanding protection money

A 30-year-old man from Poland was sentenced to eight months in prison on Monday after his employer said he threatened to damage his business establishment unless he paid him protection money.

He was found guilty of demanding property with intent to steal.

The 30-year-old was arrested last month after his employer, who owns a shop in the Larnaca district, reported that his employee had threatened to destroy his shop unless he paid him protection money.

The man reportedly claimed he was a gang member in Poland and that he had come to Cyprus to sell protection, and that he had associates on the island.