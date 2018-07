A group of four men rescued a 30-year-old man on Monday when they found floating him unconscious in the sea off Lara bay in the Paphos district.

The four men – one of them reportedly an ambulance driver in a private Paphos hospital – saw the man floating unconscious in the water and brought him out to the shore where they gave him first aid and managed to resuscitate him.

He was transferred to the Paphos general hospital for observation.