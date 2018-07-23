Russian jailed after maiming man who kissed his girlfriend in Ayia Napa

A 24-year-old Russian man, Alexander Okazkov, was jailed by the Larnaca-Famagusta court on Monday for causing grievous bodily harm to a 49-year-old Greek Cypriot whom he caught kissing his girlfriend, 27, in Ayia Napa last year.

According to the court, the incident happened on April 12, last year when the older man bought a beer for the woman and she failed to tell him she was on holiday with her partner. She let the Greek Cypriot man walk her back to the apartment she was sharing with Okazkov, who saw them kissing.

He attacked the older man, grabbing him by the throat but it went no further. In the ensuing days however, he began to complain of dizziness, which became worse and by April 18 woke up and was unable to speak, and when he stood up began to lose consciousness, the court ruling said.

The Greek Cypriot man was taken by ambulance to the Nicosia General Hospital where doctors found serious damage to his carotid artery, caused by injury. This had led to permanent brain damage and even though the victim is still undergoing treatment, he is unable to speak properly and can only produce small words and phrases. No significant improvement in its condition is expected, according to doctors

In its decision, the court said the incident had been triggered by “the behaviour of a 24-year-old’s companion, and that this provocative and unacceptable conduct was not the only cause of the unfortunate incident.”

The defendant’s actions when he saw them kissing had also been “unacceptable and provocative”, the court ruled, but noted that it had not been a planned attack but an impulsive one. The court took into account the mitigating factors that the 24-year-old had a clean criminal record, his young age, his family and personal circumstances and the fact that while in custody had tried to committee suicide and had been treated at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital, but stopped short of granting a request by the defence that the two-year sentence be suspended.