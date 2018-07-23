Second wheelchair beach ramp for Limassol

July 23rd, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Limassol municipality on Monday introduced a second wheelchair ramp on Olympia beach for people with mobility issues that allows them access to the sea.

“We are trying to be a city that is friendly to every person, no matter what problems this person has,” mayor Nicos Nicolaides said.

The ramp is on the seafront area opposite Debenham’s Olympia department store as part of Limassol’s participation in the EU programme Civitas Destinations.

It has a paved area and a carpet for wheelchair use that runs down to the water’s edge. Nicolaides said a third ramp would be introduced soon.

The ramps are placed within 50 metres of lifeguard posts along the beach.

The whole project includes the upgrading of pedestrian crossing lights in the same area, which will have a special mechanism for use by the blind.

