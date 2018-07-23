Under the moonlight

We’re still a couple of weeks off this event, but if there’s one ticket it’s worth snapping up well in advance, this is it: Fengaros. Officially known as Fengaros 2018, the annual music festival is now in its eighth year – having grown from a small gathering of artists back in 2011 to the full-on magical experience it is today. Basically in two parts, the event comprises the Fengaros Music Village and the Fengaros Festival.

The first, which always takes place in the beautiful village of Kato Drys, is happening as we speak (or read), and runs until July 26. Consisting of ten music and storytelling workshops, one architecture workshop and an artists’ residency, the Music Village sees artists from Cyprus, Greece and England coordinating events and proposing alternative methods of learning and creating. Described as “a productive exchange of ideas and experiences between artists, students and participants of varied backgrounds, and encouraging both organised and spontaneous performances executed by students and instructors,” this community-minded event is well-known throughout the region – not least for its excellent evening performances and concerts, which are open to all.

But it’s the start of August that sees the Main Event: Fengaros 2018, a music festival of epic proportions to be held, this year, in the Journalists’ Village in Pervolia from August 2 to 4. Last year’s revelries saw almost 40 musical acts take to the stage: an amalgamation of local stars and international acts. This year, we’re set to see roughly 20 individual acts, and three separate DJ sets from Greek artists Duru Duru (an improvisational DJ who spins psychedelic-surf-punk), Blue Lagoon (a well-known visual artist and musician), and Black Athena (who bill themselves as “the bearers of the black intergalactic sound throughout time, jumping from planet to planet preaching their music gospel!).

“This year’s line-up will go well beyond the usual and predictable,” organisers suggest, “as the Field and Playground stages will welcome exquisite names from the full spectrum of the current international music scene. Fengaros invites you to discover the best new music of 2018, over the three brightest days of this summer by the sea, in a new location that will give a fresh look to the familiar leading music festival of the East-Mediterranean…”

As well as the DJs, a number of the musical acts hail from Greece, amongst them Negros Tou Moria, Bazooka, Stella, Sillyboy’s Ghost Relatives, and Balothizer. More than a few local artists make the cut, including Arcadian Child, Black Anis, Mighty Sugarcane, Lemesios, Avgi and Belua. But we’ve also got all sorts of foreign artists making up the mix, including Soccer96 from the UK, Eleni Era from Germany, Tau from Ireland, Tootard from The Golan Heights, and South African Alice Phoebe Lou.

Moving further afield, this year brings us three very different acts from the States. Perhaps the best known of the three – and certainly the most intriguingly-named – is Joan as Policewomen: a classically-trained musician, singer-songwriter and producer who focuses on jazz, pop and rock, and has performed with Elton John, Lou Reed and Rufus Wainwright among others. She’ll be taking to the stage on Friday, August 3, a day after her two compatriots: Deerhoof (billed as “one of indie music’s most influential bands with their ecstatic and unruly take on pop”), and A Hawk and a Hacksaw (comprising drummer Jeremy Barnes and violinist Heather Trost, with music featuring the Persian Santur, an ancient type of dulcimer struck by sticks, alongside the violin.)

Of course, while Fengaros 2018 is largely about the music, there will be other diversions to the three-day event. Plenty of food and drink provided by professional caterers will keep everyone going (including the vegetarians in the audience, who will find any number of meal choices available), and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be on sale throughout. And in the run-up, Festival fans can get their groove on with the six separate Spotify playlists (new music every Monday) which feature various tunes from this year’s performers.

With so much on offer, tickets are selling out fast. So if you’re interested in a truly phenomenal musical experience, do book early to avoid the proverbial… Not only are early-bird bookings cheaper, if pervious iterations are anything to go by, it’s unlikely there’ll be any tickets left at the door. Diary the date and book your tickets for Fengaros 2018 now. For music fans, this is THE event of summer!

Fengaros Village

Runs until July 26 in Kato Drys.

Fengaros 2018 festival

From August 2 to 4 in the Journalists’ Village, Pervolia. For bookings and information, visit www.fengaros.com or the Facebook page ‘Fengaros Festival’. Tickets start at €21.50