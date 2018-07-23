Lute report to Guterres expected to be filed by start of September (Update 2)

Jane Holl Lute, the special envoy of the UN Secretary-General, began her visit to the island on Monday, meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades. She will meet Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci at 3.30pm in the north to asses prospects for a resumption of Cyprus talks.

Lute was received by Anastasiades at 10am at the presidential palace as a group of Cypriots gathered outside asking for the resumption of the talks that would lead to a solution to the Cyprus problem.

Speaking last week at an event at the Presidential Palace, to mark the 44th anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion, Anastasiades reiterated his determination to engage in a dialogue on a Cyprus settlement on the basis of the parameters as determined by the UN Secretary-General on 30 June 2017 and clarified on 4 July.

Lute will report directly back to the UN chief. She is not expected to make any statements in Cyprus but to return to New York on Tuesday. After that, she will arrange for a round of contacts in Athens and Ankara, the capitals of the guarantor powers, and in Brussels and file her final report to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres by early September.

Anastasiades has expressed the hope that the meetings Lute would allow the start of a new round of peace talks.

On Saturday, Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides said that “our wish and expectation is that these meetings will lead to the conditions which will allow us to resume the talks from where they left off in Crans Montana.”

Numerous UN-backed talks, aiming at reunifying the island under a federal roof, have failed to yield any results. The latest round of peace talks took place last July at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana but ended inconclusively.

CNA