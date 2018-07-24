Barber of Seville to be performed at 20th Paphos Aphrodite Festival

The 20th Pahos Aphrodite Festival is presenting Gioachino Rossini’s popular opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville).on Αugust 31, and September 1 and 2 at the Medieval Castle. There will be simultaneous translation in Greek, English and Russian via subtitles. Rossini’s masterpiece is a production by the Italian organisation C.I.A.L.M. – Teatro Lirico Italiano in collaboration with the Ventidio Basso Ascoli Piceno Theatre with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

For more information contact Paphos Aphrodite Festival Cyprus on 26822218 and at www.pafc.com.cy.