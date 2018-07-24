Barber of Seville to be performed at 20th Paphos Aphrodite Festival

July 24th, 2018 Cyprus 0 comments

Barber of Seville to be performed at 20th Paphos Aphrodite Festival

The performance will take place at the medieval castle in Paphos

The 20th Pahos Aphrodite Festival is presenting Gioachino Rossini’s popular opera Il Barbiere di Siviglia (The Barber of Seville).on Αugust 31, and September 1 and 2 at the Medieval Castle. There will be simultaneous translation in Greek, English and Russian via subtitles. Rossini’s masterpiece is a production by the Italian organisation C.I.A.L.M. – Teatro Lirico Italiano in collaboration with the Ventidio Basso Ascoli Piceno Theatre with the participation of the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.
For more information contact Paphos Aphrodite Festival Cyprus on 26822218 and at www.pafc.com.cy.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close