BoC announces appointment of Maria Philippou as BoD member

By Stelios Orphanides

Bank of Cyprus, the island’s largest lender, said that the European Central Bank approved on Monday the appointment of Maria Philippou as member of its board of directors.

“Philippou will also participate as a member of the human resources and remuneration committee,” the bank said on Tuesday.

Her appointment applies for both the board of Bank of Cyprus Holdings Public Limited and Bank of Cyprus Public Company Limited, the bank said.

Other members of the human resource committee chaired by Michael Spanos are Michael Heger and Anat Bar-Gera.