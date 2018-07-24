Cyprus rallies to send aid to Greece

NGOs, organisations, trade unions and municipalities in Cyprus rallied on Tuesday to aid Greece, where at least 60 people have died in devastating wildfires.

Cyprus was also likely to join in the three-days of mourning set by Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras by flying Greek flags at half-mast, according by the Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEV).

The office of the volunteer commissioner said in a statement that in co-operation with the ministry of foreign affairs and Greek authorities, they expected to be told what would be needed for immediate support for the affected Greeks.

Organisations such as the Cyprus association for famine relief, Disy’s youth wing Nedisy and Apoel football club were among the first to announce they would be collecting donations. Others followed including the municipality of Lakatamia in Nicosia, which is working with the Greek embassy to organise a collection of essential items.

The municipality of Ayios Athanasios in Limassol asked residents to assist and support the effort made in collaboration with the social grocery in the area, requesting food and clothing. The collection there will go on until Friday from 7am to 5pm at the Ayios Athanasios kindergarten, Tel: 25-724176.

“The list of needs includes clothes, canned meat, fish, tomato juice for pasta, cereals, biscuits, toasted bread, olive oil, frying oil, rice, pasta, legumes, flour, sugar, home cleaners, personal hygiene, foods,” it said.

Teachers unions Oelmek, Poed and Oltek asked teachers and the public to help out financially. The money will go to children in affected areas through the Greek authorities.

For that, contributions can be made directly to the following accounts:

357028779351 Poed at Bank of Cyprus

050-104000001-4 Poed at the Cyprus Cooperative Bank

050-4093686-1 Oelmek at Cyprus Co-operative Bank

The Green Party also called for clothing, bedding, infant and baby food, nappies and tissues.

The collection will take place in Nicosia, Limassol, Paphos and Famagusta from 9am to 8pm Wednesday and Thursday. http://cyprusgreens.org/